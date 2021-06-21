Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $348.50 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.68. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

