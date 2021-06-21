Avitas Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,112 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cloudflare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $7,900,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $101.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.10 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 934,317 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,981. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

