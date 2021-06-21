Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 138.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.