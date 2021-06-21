Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.