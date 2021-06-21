Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $349,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,785,000 after purchasing an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

PACB opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

