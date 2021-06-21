Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

CCL stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

