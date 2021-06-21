Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,507 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,507 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after purchasing an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

LVS stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

