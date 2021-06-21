Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of MNST opened at $91.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.26.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.