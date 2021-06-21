Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,578 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in ViacomCBS by 7,129.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,709,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

