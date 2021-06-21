Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $299,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in RingCentral by 9.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in RingCentral by 18.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 231,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,030,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 49.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RingCentral by 119.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,285,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $12,713,762. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $288.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,155.84 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

