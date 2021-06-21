Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,366 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 42.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $218.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,987 shares of company stock worth $25,103,434. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

