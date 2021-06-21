Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 602,684 shares worth $64,935,777. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $108.07 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

