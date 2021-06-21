Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,806 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

