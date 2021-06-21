Avitas Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $73.99 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,566 shares of company stock valued at $44,919,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

