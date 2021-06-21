Aviva PLC Acquires 1,886 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,511,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after buying an additional 1,532,724 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Shares of QSR opened at $66.19 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,546 shares of company stock valued at $26,525,760 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

