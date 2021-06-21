Aviva PLC Buys New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,829,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,566 shares of company stock worth $44,919,532 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $74.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

