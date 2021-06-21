Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 1.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $239.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.87. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $6,561,357. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

