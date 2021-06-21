Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock worth $12,713,762. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $288.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,155.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.16. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

