Aviva PLC Has $10.23 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $147.48 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

