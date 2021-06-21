Aviva PLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Aviva PLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

