Aviva PLC Has $9.35 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $99.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.