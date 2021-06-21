Aviva PLC Sells 1,801 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $246.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.15. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

