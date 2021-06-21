Aviva PLC Sells 513 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

NYSE EPAM opened at $510.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.61 and a 52 week high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.