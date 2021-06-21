Aviva PLC Sells 76,518 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,518 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 148,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 333,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $89.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.01. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.