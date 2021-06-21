Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,615,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $280,511,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $654.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $679.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.