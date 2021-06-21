Axe Market Capitalization Reaches $349,875.16 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Axe has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $349,875.16 and $81,195.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.00713786 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

