AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of AXIS Capital worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,250,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,571 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after purchasing an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 266,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXS opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

