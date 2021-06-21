Axis DeFi (AXIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $79,887.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $79,887.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00055299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00021492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $215.45 or 0.00654916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00078917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039350 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

