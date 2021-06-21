AXPR Price Reaches $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. AXPR has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $151,298.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00668746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

