Badger DAO Price Tops $9.56 on Top Exchanges (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $91.79 million and $11.61 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $9.56 or 0.00029432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00668746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,045 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

