BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Shares Up 0.8%

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 5,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65.

BAIC Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCCMY)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

