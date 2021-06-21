Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,196 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,473,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 112.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,340,000 after acquiring an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $371.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.52 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

