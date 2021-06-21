Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,177 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $77.32.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

