Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 845,245 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 1,993.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,245 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Amyris worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 128.7% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.