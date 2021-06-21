Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,549 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after buying an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,523,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 834.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 309,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,815,000 after buying an additional 276,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $138.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

