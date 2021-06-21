Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 62,749 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,749 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Bloom Energy worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,978,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BE opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 3.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

