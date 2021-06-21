Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 77,226 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,226 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after acquiring an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,997,000 after buying an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after buying an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

