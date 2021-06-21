Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,505 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

