Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $11.87 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of DaVita worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,514 shares of company stock worth $4,450,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $121.63 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.22. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

