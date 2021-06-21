Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $931,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,573,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $144.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

