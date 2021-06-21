Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $13.30 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,674 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after acquiring an additional 722,876 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

