Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $14.56 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $260.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

