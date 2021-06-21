Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $16.68 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,055 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

