Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $13,864,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

EMN stock opened at $114.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

