Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 139,438 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,438 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $16,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

