Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 235,756 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,756 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 204,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $26.34.

