Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 95,812 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1,958.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,812 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Oshkosh worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSK opened at $116.92 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

