Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 102,373 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,373 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

