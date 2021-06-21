Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,530 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Textron worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Textron by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $63.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.