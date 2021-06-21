Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,195 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 47.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $456.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,188. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

